Required for an immediate start: part time teacher of Italian B

Southlands British International School Rome is looking to recruit a qualified teacher of Italian to deliver lessons to our international students across years 1 through to 8.

Are you a caring and creative teacher with a flair for teaching languages? If so, we would love to hear from you. Working as part of a successful MFL team, you will plan and deliver schemes of learning to students across Primary and Lower Secondary. We are located in the South of Rome, just 10 minutes from Ostia and the coast. As part of the Globeducate family of schools, our teachers and students benefit from a range of opportunities which open up new horizons, promote skills development and encourage creativity and collaboration.

Applicants need to have the right to live and work in Italy, and should have C2 level English and Italian.

For more information please email info@southlands.it for a job description and information on how to apply.

Southlands British International School is committed to the safeguarding of its student, and all applicants will be required to submit references, undergo background checks that confirm their suitability to work with young people.

