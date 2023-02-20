QUALIFIED ONLINE ENGLISH TEACHERS

The British School Group is now accepting applications for part-time teaching positions. The ideal candidate is a native speaker and should be available to teach online starting from early March. Benefits include a competitive salary under a regular contract, induction and training, a supportive and professional environment.

Minimum requirements: CELTA certificate or equivalent , teaching experience of at least 2 years, valid work papers.

Apply here: https://web.britishschool.it/jobapplication/form_job.php

Please specify current availability.