14.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 20 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. QUALIFIED ONLINE ENGLISH TEACHERS
Classifieds Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ONLINE ENGLISH TEACHERS

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The British School Group is now accepting applications for part-time teaching positions. The ideal candidate is a native speaker and should be available to teach online starting from early March. Benefits include a competitive salary under a regular contract, induction and training, a supportive and professional environment.

Minimum requirements: CELTA certificate or equivalent , teaching experience of at least 2 years, valid work papers.

Apply here: https://web.britishschool.it/jobapplication/form_job.php

Please specify current availability.

General Info

Address Via Cardinale Massimi, 00167 Roma RM, Italia
Email address recruiting@britishschool.it

View on Map

QUALIFIED ONLINE ENGLISH TEACHERS

Via Cardinale Massimi, 00167 Roma RM, Italia

Marymount - International School Rome
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Art Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Travel Agency English speaking staff

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Massari Travel tour operator incoming is hiring

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Customer Care

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher Position

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -