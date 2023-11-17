Qualified mother tongue English teacher (CELTA, TEFL etc) required for immediate start in private Middle school Monteverde. The role is using a CLIL type approach with all 3 years and you will be supported by the class teacher. It will be on a “determinate” contract from November to June and is 5 hours a week every Wednesday from 08.00-13.45 for the whole of the academic year. Please send your cv to didattica@matercarmeli.it
General Info
View on Map
Qualified mother tongue English teacher
Via Antonio Bennicelli, 00151 Roma RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Trinity School- Accademia Linguistica
QUALIFIED ONLINE ENGLISH TEACHERS
Group Leader Position Available for Student Travel Abroad