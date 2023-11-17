14.4 C
Jobs vacant

Qualified mother tongue English teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Qualified mother tongue English teacher (CELTA, TEFL etc) required for immediate start in private Middle school Monteverde. The role is using a CLIL type approach with all 3 years and you will be supported by the class teacher. It will be on a “determinate” contract from November to June and is 5 hours a week every Wednesday from 08.00-13.45 for the whole of the academic year. Please send your cv to didattica@matercarmeli.it

General Info

Address Via Antonio Bennicelli, 00151 Roma RM, Italia
Email address didattica@matercarmeli.it

Qualified mother tongue English teacher

Via Antonio Bennicelli, 00151 Roma RM, Italia

