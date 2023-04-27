Ambrit International School is seeking an enthusiastic qualified primary teacher, preferably with experience in the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP), starting from September 2023.
The successful candidate must:
- be a mother tongue English speaker;
- hold a primary classroom teaching certificate and university degree;
- hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy;
- have homeroom teaching experience in all subjects - maths, language, science & social studies.
Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
Primary Teacher Gr.4/5 Academic Year 2023/2024
Via Filippo Tajani 50
