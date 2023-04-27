21.4 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 27 April 2023
Italy's news in English
  Home
  Classifieds
  3. Primary Teacher Gr.4/5 Academic Year 2023/2024
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Primary Teacher Gr.4/5 Academic Year 2023/2024

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ambrit International School is seeking an enthusiastic qualified primary teacher, preferably with experience in the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP), starting from September 2023.

The successful candidate must:

- be a mother tongue English speaker;

- hold a primary classroom teaching certificate and university degree;

- hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy;

- have homeroom teaching experience in all subjects - maths, language, science & social studies.

Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

Via Filippo Tajani 50

