Primary School Teacher Saint Francis International School

Grade 3 teacher

Full Time position from 08:15 to 15:15.

Plan and teach core subjects: Maths, English, Science, Humanities.

Pastoral care, promoting wellbeing, social development and positive behaviour for learning.

Coordinate parental communication.

Set and assess daily homework tasks.

Complete 4 reporting cycles (two of which are alpha-numeric, and two also include written comments).

Manage the weekly timetable and liaise with other teaching staff.

Update and use Individual Education Plans (IEP/PDPs) for children with specific learning needs.

Salary - Dependent on experience.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Internationally recognised degree for educating children (not TEFL, CELTA etc)

Ability to work in the EU

Native-level English skills required

Please make sure you have the requirements listed above if you would like for us to consider your application and CV further.