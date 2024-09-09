25.4 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 09 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Primary School Teacher Saint Francis International School
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher Saint Francis International School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Grade 3 teacher

Full Time position from 08:15 to 15:15.

Plan and teach core subjects: Maths, English, Science, Humanities.

Pastoral care, promoting wellbeing, social development and positive behaviour for learning.

Coordinate parental communication.

Set and assess daily homework tasks.

Complete 4 reporting cycles (two of which are alpha-numeric, and two also include written comments).

Manage the weekly timetable and liaise with other teaching staff.

Update and use Individual Education Plans (IEP/PDPs) for children with specific learning needs.

Salary - Dependent on experience.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Internationally recognised degree for educating children (not TEFL, CELTA etc)

Ability to work in the EU

Native-level English skills required

Please make sure you have the requirements listed above if you would like for us to consider your application and CV further.

General Info

Price info based on experience
Taco 724 x 450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
RCC 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

PART TIME BAR STAFF WANTED

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Assistant Partnerships Coordinator - Accent Global Learning

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH/BILINGUAL LANGUAGE TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Assistant to Conferences and Events

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Looking for history enthusiast

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

AUR seeking Assistant Professor, Communication and Digital Media Program

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -