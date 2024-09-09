Primary School Teacher Saint Francis International School

Grade 3 teacher
Full Time position from 08:15 to 15:15.
Plan and teach core subjects: Maths, English, Science, Humanities.
Pastoral care, promoting wellbeing, social development and positive behaviour for learning.
Coordinate parental communication.
Set and assess daily homework tasks.
Complete 4 reporting cycles (two of which are alpha-numeric, and two also include written comments).
Manage the weekly timetable and liaise with other teaching staff.
Update and use Individual Education Plans (IEP/PDPs) for children with specific learning needs.
Salary - Dependent on experience.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Internationally recognised degree for educating children (not TEFL, CELTA etc)
Ability to work in the EU
Native-level English skills required
Please make sure you have the requirements listed above if you would like for us to consider your application and CV further.
