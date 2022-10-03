Prestigiosa scuola di lingua inglese

Assume personale qualificato per l'insegnamento dell'italiano agli stranieri. Inviare il CV a job@americanacademicservices.it

General Info

Address Via Ovidio, 00193 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Prestigiosa scuola di lingua inglese

Via Ovidio, 00193 Roma RM, Italia

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77569
Previous article Mature English Lady - Apartment wanted or accommodation

RELATED ARTICLES

English teachers needed
Jobs vacant

English teachers needed

English Teacher needed Monteverde, 18hours per week
Jobs vacant

English Teacher needed Monteverde, 18hours per week

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

IB PYP Teacher for 2022/2023 - IMMEDIATE START
Jobs vacant

IB PYP Teacher for 2022/2023 - IMMEDIATE START

English mother tongue teachers for Kids wanted!
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue teachers for Kids wanted!

Teach English, French, German, Spanish, other
Jobs vacant

Teach English, French, German, Spanish, other

English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

Part-Time Young Learner Teacher - Kids Can
Jobs vacant

Part-Time Young Learner Teacher - Kids Can

Study Abroad Programs Coordinator in Rome
Jobs vacant

Study Abroad Programs Coordinator in Rome

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

American University in Rome is seeking
Jobs vacant

American University in Rome is seeking

Assistant
Jobs vacant

Assistant

WAITRESS
Jobs vacant

WAITRESS

Wanted: British men aged 20-30 for film in Puglia
Jobs vacant

Wanted: British men aged 20-30 for film in Puglia

Marymount International School - Substitute Teacher
Jobs vacant

Marymount International School - Substitute Teacher