Trinity School seeks a qualified, EXPERIENCED EFL teacher for children aged 3-5. Immediate start. Please send your CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it. Previous applicants need not apply.
General Info
Address Via dei Mille 35
PRESCHOOL English Teacher
Via dei Mille 35
