Piazza Navona - Bright 2-bedroom flat

Piazza Navona - Amazing & bright 2-bedroom flat

HISTORICAL CENTER - PIAZZA NAVONA - Via di Parione - We have a splendid apartment just steps away from Piazza Navona right in the HEART OF ROME!! It is on the 3rd and top floor of an historical building with access to a fabulous condominium terrace which can be used by everyone living in the building. From here you can see all of the monuments in Rome!! The apartment is approximately 110m2 and is made up of a very large living and dining area with an open kitchen (fully furnished), 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 storage rooms. There is a very elegant parquet flooring throughout the apartment. The heating is independent. There is an elevator in the building. There is a condominium terrace which can be used where you can admire all the monuments of the historic center . AVAILABLE AS OF MAY 1, 2020. Renting for €2500 + € 100 condominium to referenced individuals in Rome on temporary assignment. CEDOLARE SECCA References requested. NO B&B. For more information, more photos and appointments, please call Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) at IMMOBILIARE ZANNI Real Estate Agency - Finder's Fee Applied, email: INFO@IMMOBILIAREZANNI.COM

