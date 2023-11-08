15.6 C
Italy's news in English
Jobs vacant

Part-time museum guide/assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a part-time museum guide/assistant who is available to start work from December 2023. The role is split between working in the Museum's gift shop and the Museum itself. Essential requirements include: an excellent level of English, working knowledge of Italian, and flexible availability during the working week. We are seeking someone with a genuine interest in English Literature, who is passionate about sharing their knowledge with museum visitors. Experience of working in a shop will be considered a plus.

To apply for this role, you will need to have permission to work in Italy (permesso di soggiorno) and all necessary paperwork organised in advance.

Interviews will be held from the last week of November. Please send a CV + Cover Letter (which will specify the above-mentioned requirements) by 23rd November 2023 to: info@keats-shelley-house.org

Email address info@keats-shelley-house.org
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
