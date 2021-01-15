Native English TEFL teacher looking for Part time work

Hi,

I am a Native English speaker, I'm from the UK but live in Rome. I'm looking to teach English as a permanent part-time job in the morning Ideally hours like 8am to 12pm or 1pm.

I am a Qualified TEFL teacher. I teach mainly the direct method, as I speak very little Italian.

Please let me know if I am the person you are looking for.

Thank you

