17.1 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 08 May 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. MYP Math Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting September 2023
Classifieds Jobs vacant

MYP Math Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting September 2023

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking a Middle School Math Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

Applicants must be mother-tongue English speakers and have proven past teaching experience.

Due to difficulties in obtaining visas and employment documents, we can only consider applications from European Community citizens, dual passport holders or teachers who have already obtained visas which enable them to be employed in Italy.

If interested, send a letter of presentation and your CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50

View on Map

MYP Math Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting September 2023

Via Filippo Tajani 50

Marymount - International School Rome
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

JCU N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant Coordinator for Visiting First-Year and Provider Admissions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted English and/or French speaking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Summer Camp Teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary Teacher Gr.4/5 Academic Year 2023/2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -