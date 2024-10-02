Prestigious Diplomatic Residence based in Rome is seeking to hire two Full-Time "Maids" and a Part-Time "Sous Chef". Candidates must have proven experience acquired in the field, as well as the legal right to work in Italy. Tact, discretion and basic English skills are also required. Hiring will be under the Italian National Contract for Household Workers.
Please email your resume/CV to savinim@state.gov.
Maid and part-time Sous-Chef
Via V. Veneto, 119/A
