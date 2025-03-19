Discover a luxurios apartment for ret on Via della Vite just steps from Spanish Steps. Located on second floor of an elegant historic building with congierge service and lift.
Spacious, modern, bright and functional.
2 double bedroom each with ensuites, open space modern and functional kitchen, living room, balcony at the entrance corridor for laundry. Wi fi included
Luxurious 2 bedrooms in Via della Vite
Via Della Vite
