Classifieds Apartments for rent in Rome

Luxurious 2 bedrooms in Via della Vite

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Discover a luxurios apartment for ret on Via della Vite just steps from Spanish Steps. Located on second floor of an elegant historic building with congierge service and lift.

Spacious, modern, bright and functional.

2 double bedroom each with ensuites, open space modern and functional kitchen, living room, balcony at the entrance corridor for laundry. Wi fi included

General Info

Price info 4.500 + expenses
Address Via Della Vite

View on Map

Luxurious 2 bedrooms in Via della Vite

Via Della Vite

