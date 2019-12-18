Looking for Room in a flat - Flaminio, centro storico

Teacher of international school, I am looking for a bright and quiet room in the areas of either Flaminio, Monti or centro storico. Bills included and internet. I can share flat with both males and females. I often travel and like the outdoors. You can contact me at giocere@gmail.com or at 3402341072 WhatsApp and IMessages.

General Info

Price info 500 to 700
Email address martarahm@yahoo.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68888
Previous article Gym lessons

RELATED ARTICLES

Teacher looking for room in shared flat
Accommodation wanted

Teacher looking for room in shared flat

Flat share or single room wanted
Accommodation wanted

Flat share or single room wanted

Furnished place wanted 22 October - 4 December 2019
Accommodation wanted

Furnished place wanted 22 October - 4 December 2019

British teacher looking for a home
Accommodation wanted

British teacher looking for a home

WFP consultant looking for apartment
Accommodation wanted

WFP consultant looking for apartment

Canadian guy seeks room for rent/flatshare
Accommodation wanted

Canadian guy seeks room for rent/flatshare

Long term room needed from end of September
Accommodation wanted

Long term room needed from end of September

Two Norwegian students looking for 2 bedroom apartment
Accommodation wanted

Two Norwegian students looking for 2 bedroom apartment

Camere singole
Accommodation wanted

Camere singole

College Student Seeking Cheap, Shared Apartment
Accommodation wanted

College Student Seeking Cheap, Shared Apartment

Erasmus a Roma - Cerco stanza in affito
Accommodation wanted

Erasmus a Roma - Cerco stanza in affito

Graduate School Student Seeking Apartment
Accommodation wanted

Graduate School Student Seeking Apartment

2 girls looking for 2 single rooms in shared apartment (from October)
Accommodation wanted

2 girls looking for 2 single rooms in shared apartment (from October)

I need a place to stay
Accommodation wanted

I need a place to stay

Accommodation needed from late September
Accommodation wanted

Accommodation needed from late September