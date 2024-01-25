12.4 C
Accommodation wanted

Looking for apt for a month from 16 April (LUISS)

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello,

Am coming to Rome to be a visiting fellow at LUISS and need a studio/1-bedroom apartment from 16 April for a month. Doesn’t need to be around LUISS, but not the other side of the city.

By chance, I will also be in Rome 26-31 January, so I can have a look at any free housing and/or meet landlords during this time.

Please let me know!

Thank you/Grazie mille,

Tereza

