29.5 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 04 August 2023
Italy's news in English
  Home
  Classifieds
  3. Small apartment wanted in North of Rome
Classifieds Accommodation wanted

Small apartment wanted in North of Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

I am looking for a small apartment in the Parioli, Vigna Clara or Fleming area for short rental starting september. Maximum 50 sqm and furnished but in good condition. You may contact me at 3387087848

