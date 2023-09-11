26.3 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 11 September 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Room Wanted!
Classifieds Accommodation wanted

Room Wanted!

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello, I am an English Teacher living in Rome and I am looking to rent a room. I do have two small pets that are very well trained and I am able to provide references from my current and previous landlords. I am looking to be closer to the center. Thank you!

General Info

Price info Budget €550 Max
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Accommodation wanted

Housing Needed for 10 U.S. Students for June 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Looking for apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Room in the centre of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Small apartment wanted in North of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Professor seeking furnished apartment for month

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Apartment wanted to rent Anguillara Sabazia, Trevignano or Bracciano.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Apartment wanted to rent Anguillara Sabazia, Trevignano or Bracciano.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation wanted

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -