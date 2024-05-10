23.6 C
Jobs vacant

Looking for history enthusiast

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

www.openmindtours.com, a Rome-based tour operator, is seeking an enthusiastic young native English speaker with good communication skills to present an important archaeological site to its clients.

Preference is given to archaeologists, historians, and similar specializations.

Please email CV and a presentation letter at info7@openmindtours.com

Email address openmindassets@gmail.com
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

