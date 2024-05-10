Looking for history enthusiast

www.openmindtours.com, a Rome-based tour operator, is seeking an enthusiastic young native English speaker with good communication skills to present an important archaeological site to its clients.
Preference is given to archaeologists, historians, and similar specializations.
Please email CV and a presentation letter at info7@openmindtours.com
General Info
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Accent Rome Study Center- Faculty position in faculty position in Social and Developmental Pychology Spring 2025
1-bedroom furnished flat with condo pool
The Embassy of Ireland in Rome is hiring – Office Manager