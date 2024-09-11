26.9 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 11 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Looking for a journalist and art historian
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Looking for a journalist and art historian

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

www.openmindtours.com, a Rome-based tour operator, is looking for two different enthusiastic English speaker collaborators with good communication skills, a journalist to promote the unique tours we offer to magazines, universities, history clubs, and an art historian for engaging articles and more.

Please email CV and a presentation letter at info7@openmindtours.com

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

S.E.N. ASSISTANT

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

The American University of Rome offers position in Film Program

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

The American University of Rome offers position in Fine Arts Program

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Early Years teachers and assistants for immediate start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher Saint Francis International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

PART TIME BAR STAFF WANTED

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Assistant Partnerships Coordinator - Accent Global Learning

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH/BILINGUAL LANGUAGE TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -