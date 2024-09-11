Looking for a journalist and art historian

www.openmindtours.com, a Rome-based tour operator, is looking for two different enthusiastic English speaker collaborators with good communication skills, a journalist to promote the unique tours we offer to magazines, universities, history clubs, and an art historian for engaging articles and more.
Please email CV and a presentation letter at info7@openmindtours.com
