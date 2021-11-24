King size bed in solid cherry wood with wood slats

Size: circa 215 cm x 173 cm.

Fits mattress size 160 cm x 190/195 cm.

No mattress included.

Selling because I'm leaving Rome.

Price info €120
Email address lumenchatter@ymail.com
