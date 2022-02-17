JCU Reference and Instruction Librarian, Coordinator of the Center for Teaching and Learning

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is searching for a candidate to fill the position of Reference and Instruction Librarian and Coordinator of the Center for Teaching and Learning. The position entails providing instruction and reference services, according to the different levels of knowledge and skills required, to individuals and groups, students, staff, and faculty, developing and delivering services and tutorials that facilitate research and learning at the university (60%). Furthermore, the Librarian and Coordinator would coordinate, in collaboration with the Dean of Academic Affairs’ Office, the operations and activities of the Center for Teaching and Learning, providing assistance and support to faculty professional development and student learning (40%)

For a list of duties and requirements, please refer to the JCU website at Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu).

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “JCU Frohring Library Vacancy”. The position will be open until filled, with application review commencing on March 1, 2022.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an Equal Opportunity Employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.