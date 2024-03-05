JCU Orientation Coordinator

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently looking for a full-time (38 hrs./week) Orientation Coordinator to join the Orientation and Student Life team. The ideal candidate is professional, highly self-motivated, flexible, and able to provide friendly and thoughtful assistance to students, working well as part of a team. The Coordinator will work closely with and directly report to the Director of Orientation. They will also collaborate with various university departments, provide support to the Student Life team, and must be able to perform well under pressure, in a fast-paced, student-oriented environment. This is a one-year, full time (38 hrs/week) term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV/resumé and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Orientation Coordinator”. The position will remain open until filled, with employment to begin as early as March 25.

