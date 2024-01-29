JCU Digital Marketing Associate

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Digital Marketing Associate. The Digital Marketing Associate will support the Director of Marketing and the Coordinator of Marketing, liaising primarily with the Admissions Office, to promote events and recruitment efforts. Tasks and responsibilities include but are not limited to: CRM management through the inbound marketing tool, HubSpot; developing email campaigns, and monitoring PPC campaigns through such platforms as Google Ads and Meta/LinkedIn Ads. This is a one-year term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line "Digital Marketing Associate". The position will be open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.