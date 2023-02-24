JCU Adjunct Faculty Accounts Associate

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a highly motivated Adjunct Faculty Accounts Associate to work closely with the Accounts Payable Office, the Vice President for Academics, Dean of Academics, and Faculty Support Office to collect all necessary document and information for the processing of the Adjunct Faculty contracts and payments. In addition, the candidate will provide all necessary assistance to the Adjunct Faculty for any administrative requests they might have. The ideal candidate must be extremely detail oriented, a good team player, willing and able to learn quickly, and possess superior organizational and time management skills.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employmentfinance@johncabot.edu with subject line “Adjunct Faculty Accounts Associate”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing on April 3, 2023. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.