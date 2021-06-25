Grants and Programmes Officer

An international faith-based organisation seeks to appoint a Grants and Programmes Officer to assist with the management and reporting on international grants received by the organisation. This will also involve planning and supporting some events and programmes. The Grants and Programmes Officer will work in conjunction with the Financial Administrator to track payments, and with an external monitoring and evaluation consultant, with general oversight provided by the Executive Director. Fluency in English and Italian is required.

Essential skills and experience:

- Minimum 3-5 years relevant work experience in a similar role in an international organisation.

- Experience in monitoring and evaluation of projects and programmes.

- Excellent organisational skills with experience in managing administrative projects, events and programmes.

- Ability to prioritise work, meet deadlines and produce quality results on time with attention to detail.

This Rome-based role would suit a person who is bilingual and comfortable with working independently. The ideal start date is 1st July or as soon as possible after that date. Please send your CV and covering letter to pmao7272@gmail.com by 30th June.

General Info

Email address pmao7272@gmail.com
