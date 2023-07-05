Grade 2 Homeroom Teacher

St. Thomas’s - Viterbo International School, 65 km north of Rome, is seeking a qualified, English mother tongue, Grade 2 IB PYP full-time homeroom teacher, with a work permit, for a September start.
We seek collaborative, enthusiastic and innovative teachers.
Applications to Isaac Driver, Head Teacher, idriver.headteacher@stthomass.com with a personal educational philosophy statement, CV and details for two referees.
