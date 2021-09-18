For Video Tape Fans!

Going for a Song - €50!

Approx. 400 VHS Video Tapes ranging from

Musicals to Shakespeare

Ghost Stories to 007

Sci-Fi to Ealing Comedies

Collection only, Pigneto

3384292038
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
