Experienced English mother tongue IGCSE Maths and Physics teacher wanted

Private language school seeking experienced English mother tongue teacher for IGCSE Maths and Physics for approx. 10-12 hours per week for schools in Rome. Please send current CV to didattica@languageinaction.it or call 06 50910598
