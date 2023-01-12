14 C
  3. Experienced English mother tongue IGCSE Maths and Physics teacher wanted
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Experienced English mother tongue IGCSE Maths and Physics teacher wanted

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Private language school seeking experienced English mother tongue teacher for IGCSE Maths and Physics for approx. 10-12 hours per week for schools in Rome. Please send current CV to didattica@languageinaction.it or call 06 50910598

