E.U.R. HEART OF SPACIOUS FULL OF LIGHT ROOM

ROOM WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM AND USE OF KITCHEN FEW STEPS FROM THE METRO AND SHOPPING TO SHARE WITH A WOMAN WORKER BILLS INCLUDED

General Info

Price info 700
Address Viale dell'Aeronautica, 34, 00144 Roma RM, Italia
Email address lauragirotto2011@gmail.com

View on Map

E.U.R. HEART OF SPACIOUS FULL OF LIGHT ROOM

Viale dell'Aeronautica, 34, 00144 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73023
Previous article NAVONA student rooms

RELATED ARTICLES

NAVONA student rooms
Accommodation vacant in town

NAVONA student rooms

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

Vatican Museum, new apartment to rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Vatican Museum, new apartment to rent

Apartment 150 sqm for Rent - Villa Pamphili
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment 150 sqm for Rent - Villa Pamphili

Villa for Rent 206 sqm - Villa Pamphili
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa for Rent 206 sqm - Villa Pamphili

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi
Accommodation vacant in town

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School

Parioli - 110m2 PENTHOUSE with 2 terraces!
Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli - 110m2 PENTHOUSE with 2 terraces!

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna
Accommodation vacant in town

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat