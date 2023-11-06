20.4 C
Mon, 06 November 2023
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Jobs vacant

English teacher

School of English is looking for English native speakers to work as English teachers in the afternoon.

Experience with Cambridge and Trinity preparation is a plus, as well as a Celta or Tefl certificate. The School is in Garbatella area.

