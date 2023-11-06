English teacher

School of English is looking for English native speakers to work as English teachers in the afternoon.
Experience with Cambridge and Trinity preparation is a plus, as well as a Celta or Tefl certificate. The School is in Garbatella area.
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Royal Albert "Lavender Rose" tea set
Male care giver and house keeper with driving
5 Royal Copenhagen Christmas plates