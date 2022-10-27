English Mother Tongue Teacher required for Middle School "Paritaria" in EUR from December 2022. Twenty hours per week spread over 4 days. Experience with the preparation of KET & PET examinations essential. Please send CV & photo to d.clarke@british-school.net
General Info
Address Via del Serafico,3
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
English Mother Tongue Teacher
Via del Serafico,3
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
If you are an expat and need assistance in finding a suitable home for your stay in Rome, please feel free to call or write to us. We are experts in relocation services to expats...
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese
Villa Borghese - Piazza Giuseppe Verdi - We have a splendid 2nd floor apartment renting in an elegant building with consierge service renting to expats and diplomats. It is 150m2 w...
Looking for apartments for expats!!
We are currently looking for elegant homes for expat families arriving over the next few months. If you have remodeled properties in strategic locations in Rome, please contact me...
Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Castel di Leva - via Castelluccia di San Paolo - We have an absolutely amazing villa in a private ranch renting to referenced individuals. It is just outside the GRA (beltway) and...