Insegnante d’inglese - English teacher and Cambridge examiner (CELTA qualified) impartisce lezioni per la preparazione di Cambridge exams KET, PET, FCE, CAE. Anche lezioni di conversazione e ricupero scolastico.
Zona Pisana lezioni a casa o su piattaforma zoom.us.
General Info
Price info 20 E online, 20 at my home, exam preparation 25.
Address Via S. Giovanni Eudes
Email address duska.durso@hotmail.com
View on Map
English lessons
Via S. Giovanni Eudes
