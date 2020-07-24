English lessons

Insegnante d’inglese - English teacher and Cambridge examiner (CELTA qualified) impartisce lezioni per la preparazione di Cambridge exams KET, PET, FCE, CAE. Anche lezioni di conversazione e ricupero scolastico.

Zona Pisana lezioni a casa o su piattaforma zoom.us.

General Info

Price info 20 E online, 20 at my home, exam preparation 25.
Address Via S. Giovanni Eudes
Email address duska.durso@hotmail.com

English lessons

Via S. Giovanni Eudes

