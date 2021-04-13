English Lady Qualified & Experienced Nanny/Teacher

Qualified & experienced mature English lady seeks live in position as Nanny/English Teacher. Responsible, reliable, kind, patient and with a great rapport with children. Fluent Italian & driver with many years experience driving in Rome. Looking for immediate start. Currently in Scotland. Vaccinated.
