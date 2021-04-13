English Lady Qualified & Experienced Nanny/Teacher
Qualified & experienced mature English lady seeks live in position as Nanny/English Teacher. Responsible, reliable, kind, patient and with a great rapport with children. Fluent Italian & driver with many years experience driving in Rome. Looking for immediate start. Currently in Scotland. Vaccinated.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Experienced English Handyman in Rome
Painting, wallpapering, plumbing, electrical, IKEA installations, power washing, flooring, mosquito nets, minor repairs and general house and garden maintenance. Ph:3347921652 Wh...
SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
San Giovanni - Next to Villa Wolkonsky San Giovanni - Right next to Villa Wolkonsky - the British Ambassador's residency and tram lines and 5-minutes from Metro A line stops Manzo...
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Piazza Navona – via di Parione - We have a lovely pied-a-terre / studio flat renting just steps away from Piazza Navona. The apartment is approx. 35m2 and is fully furnished and eq...
Monteverde Vecchio - Large 4-bedroom flat with huge Terrace
Monteverde Vecchio - Viale di Villa Pamphili - We have a large apartment in the heart of Monteverde Vecchio renting to referenced individuals. The apartment is on the 1st floor of...