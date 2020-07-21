Cozy flat for single or couple at Monte Mario

Entrance hall, kitchen d/washer, bathroom, laundryroom w/machine, big bedroom oriental-style doublebed and furniture. 5 min walk MonteMario station (FM3 train) well-served to city center. 0689131522

General Info

Price info 60 euro x day, 650 euro+expenses per month
Email address echidoriente@gmail.com
