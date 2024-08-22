Consulate General of Ireland, Milan is Hiring!

The Consulate General of Ireland, Milan will open soon and is hiring for the following positions:

- Office Administration and Accounts Officer

- Executive Assistant and Public Outreach Officer

For more details on each position and information on how to apply, please visit the Embassy of Ireland website at www.ireland.ie/en/italy/rome/about/job-opportunities/

The deadline for applications has been extended until 6 September at 16:30 (CET).