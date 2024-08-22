31.3 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 22 August 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Consulate General of Ireland, Milan is Hiring!
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Consulate General of Ireland, Milan is Hiring!

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Consulate General of Ireland, Milan will open soon and is hiring for the following positions:

- Office Administration and Accounts Officer

- Executive Assistant and Public Outreach Officer

For more details on each position and information on how to apply, please visit the Embassy of Ireland website at www.ireland.ie/en/italy/rome/about/job-opportunities/

The deadline for applications has been extended until 6 September at 16:30 (CET).

Ambrit 724 x 450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Assistant Partnerships Coordinator - Accent Global Learning

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Welcoming Agent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Part-time Monitor - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Travel AGENT Designer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks student support teachers (one-on-one aides) for September start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Early Years teacher's assistant for September start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

EUR SCHOOL SEEKS EXPERIENCED EARLY YEAR TEACHER AND PRIMARY SCIENCE TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

After school nanny/babysitter wanted for three English children - San Giovanni area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -