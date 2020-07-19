CHARMING AND URBAN FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT WITH TERRACE IN VILLA BONELLI
This peaceful area is well connected to the airport and to the centre of town (bus 44 – stop in front of the building). It is also close to the fashionable Trastevere and Testaccio neighbourhoods. The building has a doorman and a gym & swimming pool (entrance fees apply). This elegant, 35 m² property has a large living area with a kitchen corner, a double sofa bed, and a single fold out bed. There is also a cosy terrace — a perfect setting for a drink on summer evenings. The fully furnished flat furthermore features: air-conditioning, hardwood floors, fast internet connection, satellite TV, washing machine, nespresso coffee machine, linen, dishes, etc.
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
CHARMING AND URBAN FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT WITH TERRACE IN VILLA BONELLI
Via Camillo Montalcini, 1, 00149 Roma RM, Italy