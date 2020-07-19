CHARMING AND URBAN FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT WITH TERRACE IN VILLA BONELLI

This peaceful area is well connected to the airport and to the centre of town (bus 44 – stop in front of the building). It is also close to the fashionable Trastevere and Testaccio neighbourhoods. The building has a doorman and a gym & swimming pool (entrance fees apply). This elegant, 35 m² property has a large living area with a kitchen corner, a double sofa bed, and a single fold out bed. There is also a cosy terrace — a perfect setting for a drink on summer evenings. The fully furnished flat furthermore features: air-conditioning, hardwood floors, fast internet connection, satellite TV, washing machine, nespresso coffee machine, linen, dishes, etc.

Address Via Camillo Montalcini, 1, 00149 Roma RM, Italy
