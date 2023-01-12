Bennett Languages is looking for a CELTA qualified teacher to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a degree and experience teaching all levels and ages. She/he can teach by integrating a range of digital resources and tools that stimulate effective learning in online/face to face and blended learning lessons.
Experience of exam preparation is essential and the ability to balance reaching objectives with creating engaging lessons. The right candidate will be committed to professional development and a proactive team worker. Please check our website to find out more about the school before applying: www.bennettlanguages.com
Please email your letter of application and CV to info@bennettlanguages.com
CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH DEGREE AND EXPERIENCE
00053 Civitavecchia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
