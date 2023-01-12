11.2 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH DEGREE AND EXPERIENCE

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Bennett Languages is looking for a CELTA qualified teacher to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a degree and experience teaching all levels and ages. She/he can teach by integrating a range of digital resources and tools that stimulate effective learning in online/face to face and blended learning lessons.

 Experience of exam preparation is essential and the ability to balance reaching objectives with creating engaging lessons. The right candidate will be committed to professional development and a proactive team worker. Please check our website to find out more about the school before applying: www.bennettlanguages.com

Please email your letter of application and CV to info@bennettlanguages.com

General Info

Address 00053 Civitavecchia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH DEGREE AND EXPERIENCE

00053 Civitavecchia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

