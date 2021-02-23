Bilingual assistant/ babysitter/ caregiver
Light housekeeping..positive playful. Experience with children and special education.
Available part time and weekends.
International driving permit.
Flexibility.
General Info
Price info Open
Address Tivoli RM, Italia
Email address guerrerolauramarie@gmail.com
View on Map
Bilingual assistant/ babysitter/ caregiver
Tivoli RM, Italia
