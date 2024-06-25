AUR Seeking Adjunct Faculty: Geographic Information Systems

Adjunct Faculty: Geographic Information Systems

The American University of Rome is looking for an adjunct instructor to teach an introductory module in Geographic Information Systems that will form part of a graduate level program in Cultural Heritage. The course will meet for a total of 15 hours (5-6 sessions) in the fall semester 2024. Teaching will involve supervising practical group work as well as teaching theory.

Required qualifications:

Extensive professional experience in GIS in areas that are relevant to cultural heritage.

Excellent knowledge of English

Relevant academic education to at least MA and preferably Ph.D. level

Desirable qualifications

Previous teaching experience with North American university programs

Application & Procedure

All applicants must have the right to work in Italy.

Applicants should submit a letter of application to applications@aur.edu detailing their teaching and other relevant experience, as well as a CV that includes the names of three references to be contacted should the candidate proceed to the interview stage. Please include ref: HR 8 /202 4 Adjunct Faculty for Geographic Information Systems and the candidate's full name in the subject field. AUR is an equal opportunity employer.

APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: July 31, 2024

POSITION START DATE: End of August, 2024

The American University of Rome provides equal opportunity for all qualified individuals in its educational programs and activities. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, political affiliation, source of income, or Vietnam-era veteran status. It conforms to all applicable federal and state nondiscrimination laws. The policy of equal opportunity applies to every aspect of the operations and activities of the university generally and includes admissions and employment.

We regret that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted