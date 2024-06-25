The English Writing, Literature, and Publishing Program at AUR is seeking adjunct faculty to teach courses in our composition sequence in Fall 2024. The MW schedule includes two sections of English 102: Writing from Research (10-35-12.00 and 2.05-3.30), and one section of English 202: Writing from Theory (3.40-5.05).

The T/Th schedule is ONE section of Eng 101 at either 9.00, 12.30, or 2.05.

The courses involve teaching 3 credits hours during the period from September to the middle of December 2024. Teaching is conducted in person at AUR’s Monteverde campus.

Required qualifications:

Prior teaching experience.

MA or Ph.D in English or related field is required.

Previous teaching experience with North American university programs

All applicants must have the right to work in Italy.

Applicants should submit a letter of application l.colletta@aur.ed u a nd a.pacor@aur.ed u detailing their teaching and other relevant experience, as well as a CV that includes the names of three references to be contacted should the candidate proceed to the interview stage.

APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: July 31, 2024

POSITION START DATE: End of August, 2024