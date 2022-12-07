Assistant and supply ESL teacher

English Language school looking for an assistant ESL teacher and supply teacher in OSTIA for young learners afternoon courses. MUST BE A NEAR NATIVE SPEAKER OR PROFICIENCY LEVEL. Send cv to info@playwithgaby.it
