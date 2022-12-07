14.4 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 08 December 2022
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Assistant and supply ESL teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

English Language school looking for an assistant ESL teacher and supply teacher in OSTIA for young learners afternoon courses. MUST BE A NEAR NATIVE SPEAKER OR PROFICIENCY LEVEL. Send cv to info@playwithgaby.it

