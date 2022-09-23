We are looking for an Assistant to cover the evening shift 12.30 - 21.30.
Main duties: management of phone calls, organization of meetings and preparation of related material
Requirements: fluent English preferably mother tongue, good computer skills, excellent organizer and problem solving attitude.
Place of work: Rome center.
Excellent job opportunity.
