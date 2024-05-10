23.7 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 10 May 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Acorn International School Seeks Science teacher for High School
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Science teacher for High School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Acorn International School Seeks Science Teacher for High School Classes. Competitive salary in a beautiful and modern green campus in Via Della Giustiniana 1200.

Full time permanent role available

General Info

Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

View on Map

Acorn International School Seeks Science teacher for High School

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks English language and Literature Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Looking for history enthusiast

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Accent Rome Study Center- Faculty position in faculty position in Social and Developmental Pychology Spring 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

The Embassy of Ireland in Rome is hiring – Office Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

School Director/DOS British school Eur

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Jobs wanted Jobs vacant Exchanges

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Looking for cleaning lady

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -