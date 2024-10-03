Acorn International School Seeks Qualified and experienced Economics and History teacher immediate start
Acorn International School is seeking a dedicated Economics Teacher for the IB program, along with the opportunity to teach extra Middle School History lessons.
Position: Part-Time Teacher
Schedule: Mondays and Tuesdays - 8.00 -16.00
If you have a love for teaching and inspiring young minds, we want to hear from you!
Apply today and help shape the future at Acorn International School!
Acorn International School Seeks Qualified and experienced Economics and History teacher immediate start
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
