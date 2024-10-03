22.6 C
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Qualified and experienced Economics and History teacher immediate start

Wanted in Rome

Date:

Acorn International School is seeking a dedicated Economics Teacher for the IB program, along with the opportunity to teach extra Middle School History lessons.

Position: Part-Time Teacher

Schedule: Mondays and Tuesdays - 8.00 -16.00

If you have a love for teaching and inspiring young minds, we want to hear from you!

Apply today and help shape the future at Acorn International School!

General Info

Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

Acorn International School Seeks Qualified and experienced Economics and History teacher immediate start

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

