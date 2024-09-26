25.9 C
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years teachers for immediate start

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

AIS is seeking qualified teachers with native level language proficiency for an immediate start.

Join us in our new beautiful campus in the North of Rome. Please send your CV.

General Info

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years teachers for immediate start

Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

