Classifieds Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Math/Science teacher for September start

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

AIS Rome is seeking qualified English Language Math and Science teacher for the 24/25 school year. Join our vibrant learning community in a beatiful green state of the art campus. Send CVs to address below.

General Info

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

