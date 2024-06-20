37.3 C
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks ICT teacher for September start

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

AIS seeks an ICT teacher for Primary classes to implement our STEM program in collaboration with Houston Space Center Moonshot program.

Only teachers with eurpean passport and/or permission to work in Italy should apply.

Join our growing team in our beautiful new campus.

Please email complete CV to the below address

General Info

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

Acorn International School Seeks ICT teacher for September start

Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

