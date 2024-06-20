AIS seeks an ICT teacher for Primary classes to implement our STEM program in collaboration with Houston Space Center Moonshot program.
Only teachers with eurpean passport and/or permission to work in Italy should apply.
Join our growing team in our beautiful new campus.
Please email complete CV to the below address
General Info
View on Map
Acorn International School Seeks ICT teacher for September start
Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
FULL TIME POSITION AVAILABLE AT ESTABLISHED TOUR COMPANY
Seeking Day/Afternoon Dorm Parent
Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2024/25