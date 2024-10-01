Acorn International School Seeks IBDP Theatre and Drama teacher. The school can provide IBDP training for an experienced drama teacher if no DP experience is present.
Please send your CV and cover letter.
Acorn International School Seeks IBDP Theatre and Drama teacher
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
