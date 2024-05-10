23.7 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks English language and Literature Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Acorn International School Seeks English language and Literature Teacher for Middle School and Junior High School Classes. Competitive salary in a beautiful and modern green campus in Via Della Giustiniana 1200.

Full time permanent role available

General Info

Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

Acorn International School Seeks English language and Literature Teacher

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

