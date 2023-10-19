27.7 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 20 October 2023
Italy's news in English
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Acorn International School seeking ICT/Technology teacher for immediate start
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeking ICT/Technology teacher for immediate start

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

AIS is looking for an ICT teacher for immediate start to join our Primary and Middle School teams. Please send your cv and cover letter.

General Info

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

View on Map

Acorn International School seeking ICT/Technology teacher for immediate start

Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

ACCOUNTANT/ASSISTANT TREASURER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Mothertongue Teachers Wanted

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

FULL-TIME DIRECTOR FORMATION CENTER FOR RELIGIOUS AND LAY - TRASTEVERE, ROME

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Administrative Assitant for a tour company

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2023/24

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Trinity School- Accademia Linguistica

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE PREPARATION, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Technology teacher at Acorn International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -